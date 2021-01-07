King of Fighters XV has been officially revealed with a 2021 release window. While very light on gameplay, the teaser does provide a great look at the stylish new graphics and returning characters like Kyo, Benimaru, Leona, K’, Mai, and Shun’ei.
