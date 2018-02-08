Celebrity Kim Kardashian recently uploaded a photo of herself taken in Tokyo, looking at manga.



It appears the image was taken at manga and anime retailer Animate’s Shinjuku branch, but it’s hard to make out which manga she’s looking at.

But as this Twitter user notes, there is an advert for beautiful boy anime A3! on the elevator doors.

Advertisement

According to Japanese site Model Press, the photo has caused people on Twitter in Japan to wonder why exactly she was in Animate. Maybe she likes manga and anime?

Advertisement

Others thought she was in Tokyo right now, hoping to run into her, but it looks like the photo was taken during a visit last year (see above).