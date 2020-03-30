Keep Kids Busy By Having Them Design Warhammer 40K Space Marines

Images: Games Workshop

Anyone with kids (or younger siblings) is probably already feeling the strain of having them locked up for most of the day. It’s hard finding constructive things to keep them busy, but of all companies, Games Workshop might have one of the more left-field solutions.



The company behind the very adult Warhammer 40K has a guest post up by Ben from YouTube channel Watch It Paint It, in which he shares the story of how he got his daughter involved in his miniature painting by downloading Space Marine design templates, having her colour them in in a way only a three year-old could, then painting up her design.

Advertisement

Here’s Ben and his daughter’s example, turning this:

Into this:

Advertisement

That is very cool. If your kids (or just you) want to try it out yourself, you can download the template here.