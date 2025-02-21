Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 5 Good Games We Can't Get Off Our Minds

Spring is almost here. I can practically feel it quietly blossoming between the 25-degree overnight lows and the desperate last flurry of snowflakes coating my driveway this week. Until then, we’re feasting on 2025's early bounty of games ahead of some heavy hitters that will be rounding out the winter.

Advertisement

Today, we got a better look at what people were playing last month. As has been something of a running theme, it was mostly old stuff, though it was also the season for it. I wasn’t the only one spending more time on my backlog than new releases, it turns out. Circana’s sales data for January 2025 showed that Donkey Kong Country Returns was the only new game to break into the top 2o, and that one is technically a port of a 2010 Wii game.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth got a big boost from its PC release on Steam, as did Spider-Man 2, despite an initial rough period before optimization patches were released. Perhaps most notably, last month saw a big drop in purchases of new gaming hardware. As Circana’s Mat Piscatella pointed out, that’s likely due to the Switch being old as heck and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S both being past their “cyclical peaks.” The Switch 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6 will probably help with that.

In the meantime, there are plenty of games keeping us busy ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds at the end of this month and Assassin’s Creed Shadows in March. Here are the old and new games we’re playing, including some new indie recommendations you probably missed!