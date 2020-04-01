Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastSouth Korea

K-pop Star's April Fools Joke: Pretending To Have Coronavirus Covid-19

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:south korea
south koreacoronaviruscovid-19kotakueastApril Fools
Illustration for article titled K-pop Stars April Fools Joke: Pretending To Have Coronavirus Covid-19
Screenshot: 김재중 JAEJOONG
Today is April Fool’s Day. Pranks probably aren’t a good idea this year! Pretending you have the novel coronavirus is definitely not.

K-pop star Jaejoong, member of the popular group JYJ, announced on Instagram earlier today:

Jaejoong wrote that he had contracted the virus, adding (as translated by Koreaboo), “It was careless of me to live disregarding all of the cautions provided by the government and those around me.” He then apologized for possibly infecting others and that he had thought this would never happen to him.

Illustration for article titled K-pop Stars April Fools Joke: Pretending To Have Coronavirus Covid-19
Screenshot: jj_1986_jj

“I am currently hospitalized,” he continued (via Koreaboo). “I currently feel grateful and apologetic, reflecting on my past.” He went on to add that there were so many things he wanted to say and so many people he wanted to see.

The original Instagram post has since been taken down. See, it was an April Fool’s Day joke—or something. Whatever it was, the prank certainly seemed like a bad idea! As Allkpop reports, less than an hour later, he updated his original Instagram post, writing that it was “heartbreaking” to have a loved one become infected with the novel coronavirus and that some people are going out and acting like everything is normal.

Illustration for article titled K-pop Stars April Fools Joke: Pretending To Have Coronavirus Covid-19
Screenshot: jj_1986_jj
“Many of my acquaintances and staff are also seeing their loved ones testing positive for the virus,” he wrote (via Allkpop). “This is not a faraway story.”

The popstar added that people should continue to remain alert.

“This prank was much too out of hand for a simple April Fool’s joke, but many people worried for me in a short period of time,” he added. “This is definitely not something that only happens to other people!” Jaejoong wrapped up by saying he will receive whatever punishment that his prank warrants and hopes people stay healthy. Surely, there are better ways to raise this awareness?

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

