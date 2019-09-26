K-Pop Pick Of The Day: Wuthering Heights

Track: Wuthering Heights | Artist: Lucia | Album: Fantasy Songbook Op. 2 < ARIA >

As we slide our way into October, and the true beginnings of fall begin to coalesce, it feels only right to listen to a moody track today. Enter Wuthering Heights.



Lucia (real name Sim Kyu Seon) is a long-running artist who debuted in 2010 with Cat Waltz. She might be most familiar to mainstream K-Pop fans for her excellent 2016 cover of BTS’ Butterfly:

What caught my eye with Wuthering Heights, apart from the title (the 1847 novel is one of my favorites), was the aestheticism of the music video. It’s so vividly warm and cold at the same time; its trippy, kaleidoscope-like opening, accompanied by dreamlike piano arpeggios, quickly segues into a white-dominated color scheme. Throughout the course of the video, this monochromatic oeuvre steadily colorizes and darkens, and by the end of it, the video is positively awash in deep, dark, passionate color.