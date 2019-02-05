Track: We’ll Be Alright | Artist: OuiOui | Album: We’ll Be Alright (single)

It’s the start of another week. Here’s a soothing indie track to get things started on the right foot.



The indie duo OuiOui has been pumping out chill R&B singles perfect for late-night listening since last year. Blueny and Meijee released their first song, Thinkin’ Bout You, in March 2018, and We’ll Be Alright is their latest release.

OuiOui is currently signed with Inplanet, a small R&B-focused label that’s home to similarly-minded artists like Wilcox (who also featured in Thinkin’ Bout You) and Boni. With OuiOui’s relative newness and their surroundings, I’m excited to see where their music takes them in the future.