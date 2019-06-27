(G)I-DLE, the winners of the ignominious Worst Group Name Ever Award, is back with Uh-Oh, and it’s a total 90's nostalgia trip.
From the record scratches to the percussion beat to the choreography, Uh-Oh is a love song to that decade when we as a collective society determined that, when it came to highlights, the limit did not exist. Heck, even the outfits lean in to that whole vibe; there’s enough denim in this music video to fully clothe an entire Canadian village.
The influence is especially notable in the chorus, where I very nearly did a double-take as I was struck by brief flashbacks to listening to Britney Spears for the first time. That was not the only double-take I would do during the duration of this video, however; is that a mic literally on fire at 1:37??