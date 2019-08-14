Track: Tiki-Taka | Artist: Weki Meki | Album: WEEK END LOL

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This year’s neverending summer seems, well, neverending. Maybe that’s why Weki Meki is releasing the season’s best warm-weather bop in the middle of August.



I haven’t been very impressed with this year’s roster of summer songs thus far. To be honest, I’ve been in that mindset for a few years now, as it’s hard to get pumped for the season when the former—and eternal—standard bearer of the summer song has gone the way of the dodo. Consider me still in denial.

That being said, Weki Meki—and Tiki-Taka, the title track to their latest repackage album—is certainly helping me move on. Weki Meki is an eight-member girl group which debuted in 2017, which puts them in the grey area between being classified as a rookie group and moving on to the majors. They had a relatively successful debut with I Don’t Like Your Girlfriend, but has been stuck in a bit of a rut ever since.

The group contains two members of the former I.O.I, a temporary girl group formed from the winners of the first season of Mnet’s Produce reality series, and also includes several others who participated in the show, but failed to advance to the final stage. All in all, half of Weki Meki’s roster boast some kind of Produce on their resumé: Elly, Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Do Yeon, and Sei.

Advertisement

P.S.: The title of this album is WEEK END LOL. I am choosing to ignore this.