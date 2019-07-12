Track: Shining Road | Artist: Sultan Of The Disco | Album: Easy Listening For Love

Shining Road, from the long-running indie band Sultan Of The Disco, is a retro powerhouse. The video game-reminiscent music video is just an added bonus.

Sultan Of The Disco is a five-member band which debuted in 2007. Although it fluctuates, their current lineup consists of Nazahm Sue, J.J. Hassan, Kim Kanji, G, and Hongki (all of them use stage names, some more obviously than others).

As you might tell from their name, Sultan Of The Disco deals primarily in retro pop—Shining Road is just their latest example of a focused discography that includes gems like Hide Out, Sunday Night Fever, Butterfly and much more. (That last one may provoke dizziness.)