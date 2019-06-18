Track: Run | Artist: Younha | Album: Supersonic

It’s summer. You’re working on your beach body. Jogging seems like an easy way to do it. Your running soundtrack would benefit from the inclusion of Younha’s Run.



The rhythmic drums, set at a perfect allegro pace, mimic the steady beating of feet on pavement as best as a song could. I especially love the way the vocals and the percussion build up to the chorus, and how the song gradually crescendos to a triumphant finish at 3:10. Run is perfect for those moments when you need motivation for something: to get out of bed, to finish writing a paper, to suck up your fears and face whatever’s bothering you head on.

Run is a far cry from the other Younha song I’ve talked about, Umbrella. While the latter is more introspective, calm and thoughtful, Run hits you like a freight train of positive emotion. Get a move on, it says. Just hit the ground running, and everything else will sort itself out.