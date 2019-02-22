Track: Maybe Blue | Artist: Miyao | Album: Maybe Blue

As winter starts to ebb to a slow and meandering close, I find myself drawn to more lo-fi, jazzy tracks than usual.



And amidst my search for such lo-fi, jazzy tracks (because I spend far too much time scrolling through new K-Pop releases on YouTube), I happened upon Miyao’s Maybe Blue. It’s a short but sweet ode to, well, blue—and everything it represents: winter, melancholy, calm.

Miyao, who started releasing songs about a year ago, seems to be a cat person; not only is her stage name a twist on a cat’s meow, the animal appears in practically every music video she’s released. In fact, her very first song is titled A Letter From A Cat: