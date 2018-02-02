Track: Days Without You | Artist: Davichi | Album: &10

After kicking things off yesterday with a blast from the past, let’s return K-Pop in 2018. Here’s the latest from Davichi, a ballad duo. It’s easy to think of K-Pop as sweet, saccharine bubblegum stuff, but the genre encompasses a pretty wide variety of emotions.

Davichi is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, which is eons compared to the majority of K-Pop acts, so props to them!

I guess I should also point out the music video stars Kang Daniel, who is the “it guy” in Korea right now. He rose to fame through a reality show called Produce 101, which pitted young celeb hopefuls against each other as the audience voted on who would be in the completed idol group. Yeah.