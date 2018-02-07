Track: Clap | Artist: Seventeen | Album: TEEN, AGE

Seventeen is a 13-member (I know, don’t ask) group that debuted in 2015. Since then, they’ve racked up an impressive number of hits and an adoring base of fans, putting them up there with the top dogs, despite coming from one of Korea’s smaller agencies.

This group is one of the best modern examples of one of K-Pop’s hallmarks: its insanely choreographed dances, practiced to the point of exhaustion until the entire roster can execute the steps more or less perfectly in sync with each other. It’s actually kind of wild to see, especially when performed live.