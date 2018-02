Track: Ballerino | Artist: Leessang (feat. Ali) | Album: Black Sun

I suppose this technically falls under the purview of K-hip hop, but you’ll find fans discussing all sorts of Korean music under the broad umbrella of “K-Pop”.

Which is great for us, because Leessang has put out some great, great music over the years before they disbanded recently. If you like what you hear, I encourage you to check out some of their other classics, like Clown, I’m Not Laughing, and the evocatively titled The Woman Who Can’t Break Up, The Man Who Can’t Leave.