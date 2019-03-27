Urban Zakapa is one of Korea’s more prolific R&B groups, with five full albums and multiple extended plays, plus a bevy of K-drama soundtrack contributions, counted in their relatively young careers.
2 1 2 is the title track from Urban Zakapa’s third extended play album, UZ, released in 2015. It’s one of my favorites, with Cho Hyun Ah’s sole female vocals a particular standout in this song. She was missing from The Space Between—the other Urban Zakapa track I’ve highlighted—and despite Sistar’s Soyou filling her role admirably, that song still rings just a bit hollow when the group isn’t complete.
If you’re looking for a good complementary pairing to 2 1 2's happy-go-lucky, shamelessly romantic stylings, I recommend listening to their 2016 release, I Don’t Love You. But really, you can’t go wrong with any of their albums; in fact, one of my other Urban Zakapa favorites is their debut title track from 2011, My Love: