Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Junji Ito Manga Continues To Inspire Freaky Cosplay

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:cosplay
cosplaymangajunji ito
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Junji Ito Manga Continues To Inspire Freaky Cosplay
Image: suksuk_z
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Junji Ito has created some of the most striking horror manga ever made. His style is instantly recognizable and keeps inspiring cosplayers who aim to bring his nightmares to life.

Advertisement

As Kotaku previously posted (here and here), cosplayer Ikura is a master of Ito horror cosplay.

But she’s not alone. Twitter user Suksuk_z is the latest to do an unsettlingly accurate take on Ito’s work. Below, she cosplays as Tomie Kawakami.

Advertisement

And Unholivera as Tomie: Again.

Among other talented cosplyers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Excellent and scary.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

YouTuber Drinks Really Old Final Fantasy Potion Drink

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

No One-Punch Man Cosplay Will Ever Top This