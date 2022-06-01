Junichi Masuda, Game Freak’s former managing director and one of the company’s founding members, has stepped down from the role, to take up a new position as The Pokémon Company’s “Chief Creative Fellow.”



Masuda has had a pivotal role in the creation and development of the Pokémon franchise. A programmer on the very first Pokémon Red/Blue (and indeed 1996's Japanese Pocket Monsters), he went on to become director of the mainline series from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire to Pokémon X & Y. Alongside these roles, he frequently created the music for the series too, as well as being directly involved in naming and designing many of the monsters.

The developer worked on every mainline game in some capacity, and was even the person who wrote the base game concept document for Pokémon GO.

Advertisement

In 2018, Masuda made it clear that he was ready to move on from directing Pokémon titles, telling the official Pokémon site that Let’s Go, Pikachu, and Let’s Go, Eevee, would be his last time at the helm. He wanted “the younger generation” at Game Freak to get a chance with the series.

Four years later, and he’s officially left the studio, but not the franchise. Taking on splendid title of The Pokémon Company’s Chief Creative Fellow (which sounds like it should be one rank up from Top Ideas Chap), where it seems his role will be continuing his innovative approach the the pocket monsters.

G/O Media may get a commission 30-Day Free Trial Homer Learn & Grow Program Stimulate your kids' minds

Your little ones are glued to the screen, and that's a reality we have to accept. But what if they could learn and grow while watching videos and playing games? Create a foundation for learning with this free trial. Sign Up Advertisement

“I would like to express my heart-felt thanks to all Pokémon fans,” Masuda says in a statement. “I hope to transcend the boundaries of video games by trying to offer greater surprises, fun and excitement to people all over the world, while doing my utmost to connect people, expand the circle of ‘ play’ and to help bring about a richer world for us to share.”



