Bandai Namco has announced Jump Force, a new game that mashes up characters from Shonen Jump manga, like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece. It’s coming in 2019.



While it was tough from the trailer to figure out the exact genre, the game’s tagline “Unite To Fight” makes it seem like it’s more of a players-against-enemies brawler than a versus fighting game. It’ll be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The trailer opened on a ruined urban setting, showing several famous characters: Naruto, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, Goku and Frieza from Dragon Ball Z.

After revealing the game’s title, the trailer ended on Death Note characters Light Yagami and Ryuk.