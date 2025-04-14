John Boyega Has Talked With Kevin Feige About Joining The MCU

In furtherance of Marvel President Kevin Feige’s Thanos-like quest to collect all of the best actors to power his Marvel money-making machine, another award-winning actor has entered his orbit. During a panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), John Boyega revealed he has had conversations with the MCU mastermind about who he would be interested in playing if he just so happens to find himself in world of Marvel. And he somewhat has an answer.

X account @MCUFilmNews reports that during the aforementioned panel, Boyega confirmed that he has spoken with Feige at least once about potentially joining the MCU. While he didn’t have an answer for Feige at the time when he was asked who he might like to play, the C2E2 crowd helped him with his indecision when one attendee loudly suggested he play time-traveling X-Men hero Bishop. In response, Boyega agreed: “Oh, I’d play Bishop.”

Now, before you start slamming on your keyboards pumping out Bishop and Storm romance fanfiction, nothing about what Boyega said should be construed as confirmation of anything more than him being open to the possibility of someday being part of the most profitable film franchise of the 21st century. However, him even entertaining the possibility marks a considerable shift from his stance in 2022 when he told Men’s Health that Marvel wasn’t what he envisioned for his career at the time because “I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Since then he’s played a financially devastated man turned bank robber in the indie film Breaking, starred alongside Viola Davis in the phenomenal The Woman King, and starred opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone. Those early aversions to superhero movies shouldn’t completely shut down the possibility of him joining the MCU. If Ethan Hawke can join Moon Knight a few years after he famously commented that he finds the superhero movie genre somewhat lacking in artistic merit in 2018, anything is possible.