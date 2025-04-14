Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Superhero

John Boyega Has Talked With Kevin Feige About Joining The MCU

The Star Wars star once dismissed the idea of joining Marvel's blockbuster factory in favor of pursuing indie films

By
Keith Nelson Jr
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
John Boyega looking serious
Image: Disney

In furtherance of Marvel President Kevin Feige’s Thanos-like quest to collect all of the best actors to power his Marvel money-making machine, another award-winning actor has entered his orbit. During a panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), John Boyega revealed he has had conversations with the MCU mastermind about who he would be interested in playing if he just so happens to find himself in world of Marvel. And he somewhat has an answer.

Suggested Reading

A Bunch Of Sega And Bethesda Switch Games Are On Sale Right Now
HBO's The Last Of Us Got One Of The Game's Best Scenes Early And Nailed It
Minecraft Movie Has Earned Over Half A Billion At The Box Office
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Suggested Reading

A Bunch Of Sega And Bethesda Switch Games Are On Sale Right Now
HBO's The Last Of Us Got One Of The Game's Best Scenes Early And Nailed It
Minecraft Movie Has Earned Over Half A Billion At The Box Office
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

X account @MCUFilmNews reports that during the aforementioned panel, Boyega confirmed that he has spoken with Feige at least once about potentially joining the MCU. While he didn’t have an answer for Feige at the time when he was asked who he might like to play, the C2E2 crowd helped him with his indecision when one attendee loudly suggested he play time-traveling X-Men hero Bishop. In response, Boyega agreed: “Oh, I’d play Bishop.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Kevin Feige Told Deadpool & Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman, ‘Don’t Come Back’
Every MCU Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

Related Content

Kevin Feige Told Deadpool & Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman, ‘Don’t Come Back’
Every MCU Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

Now, before you start slamming on your keyboards pumping out Bishop and Storm romance fanfiction, nothing about what Boyega said should be construed as confirmation of anything more than him being open to the possibility of someday being part of the most profitable film franchise of the 21st century. However, him even entertaining the possibility marks a considerable shift from his stance in 2022 when he told Men’s Health that Marvel wasn’t what he envisioned for his career at the time because “I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Since then he’s played a financially devastated man turned bank robber in the indie film Breaking, starred alongside Viola Davis in the phenomenal The Woman King, and starred opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone. Those early aversions to superhero movies shouldn’t completely shut down the possibility of him joining the MCU. If Ethan Hawke can join Moon Knight a few years after he famously commented that he finds the superhero movie genre somewhat lacking in artistic merit in 2018, anything is possible.