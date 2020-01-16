Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Jiang Ziya, the sequel to the blockbuster Chinese animation Ne Zha, is getting a US release. The earlier movie made a whopping $720 million in China, and the sequel follows the adventures of an army commander who is tasked with killing the Nine-Tailed Fox Demon. Jiang Ziya will be released in the US on February 7.

Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

