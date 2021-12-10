Genshin Impact was recognized as the Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards last night, which was good and correct. But what most viewers probably remember is the way that the announcer pronounced the game’s title. Instead of using the hard “g” sound, she pronounced it using the soft “g.” Rather than being mean-spirited about it, the Genshin community has largely delighted at the hilarious mistake from a non-Genshin player. Even the official Twitter account couldn’t resist participating in the meme.

This isn’t the first time that The Game Awards has represented Genshin incorrectly due to casual negligence. On November 16, a sharp-eyed Kotaku writer noticed that Genshin Impact was nominated for the Best Ongoing Game award… under the studio Square Enix (rather than miHoYo, the game’s actual developer). Two blunders isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that The Game Awards has repeatedly slipped up with the same game. Especially for an ongoing game that has the level of global cultural influence that Genshin does.

“Jenshin Impact” has been trending since last night, and the community seems to have made peace with what happened. Even several Genshin voice actors are making jokes about it. One player sums it up best:

The Game Awards were exciting for Genshin players for a very different reason. The game is distributing free premium currency to players in honor of its win. While the Genshin community is actually numerous communities hiding under a trench coat, free primogems are the one thing that unites them all.

miHoYo also unveiled a new trailer for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards. It didn’t contain any new content until the very end, when Yun Jin’s in-game model was shown off for the first time. Yun Jin is an upcoming playable geo polearm character who is likely to release shortly after Itto’s limited time banner. Her appearance was already revealed last month, so the trailer was only a bit of teaser content for those who were already anticipating her.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long before being able to access her in Jenshin Impact.