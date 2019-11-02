Jellicent Has Killed Thousands Of Sailors

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Jellicent!



Jellicent Details

Type: Water/Ghost



Average Height: 7' 03"

Average Weight: 297.6 lbs.



First Added In Generation V

The Bermuda Triangle is one of those creepy and mysterious things that I’ve always enjoyed reading about. Sure, the most likely answer is that it’s just a popular spot in the ocean for traveling ships and planes and that means more chances for accidents to happen. It’s probably not aliens or demons. But in the Pokemon universe, there is a much more disturbing explanation for missing ships in the ocean: Jellicent. This Pokemon is a large ghost type jellyfish creature that drags ships to the bottom of the sea, killing all the crew aboard.

Jellicent doesn’t look too dangerous. In fact, they look like a rather funny and colorful character. Someone who might be the star of some animated show on a streaming service you’ve never heard of. But don’t let these cute looks fool you. According to multiple Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia, Jellicent is responsible for murdering a lot of people. It does all this murdering by attacking ships that enter its waters and dragging these ships down to the bottom of the ocean. It also sucks life energy out of people.

It’s not just big boats that are afraid of Jellicent, lonely fishermen are worried about this damn ghost jellyfish. According to Pokedex entries, Jellicent has been known to grab fishermen and drag them to the bottom of the sea, killing them in the process.

This, combined with the whole sucking life energy thing, makes it hard to argue Jellicent isn’t hunting people. Sure, if Jellicent was just grabbing ships and dragging them to the bottom of the ocean, you could argue it is simply protecting its territory and isn’t trying to kill anyone. Like when Great White Sharks attack surfers thinking they are seals or snakes bite people who stick their hands in their holes. But Jellicent is doing more than just grabbing a ship. It is actively attacking and possibly killing people. One Pokedex entry even mentions Jellicents wait near yachts and fancy boats, looking for prey. That’s messed up, Jellicent.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : FrozenFeather ( DeviantArt

Awww...aren’t they cute? NO! This is Jellicent propaganda created to distract you from the truth! These aren’t cute and elegant creatures, they are murderers.

Random Facts

Jellicent takes the ships it grabs and creates large underwater castles made out of their collected boats.

According to one Pokedex entry, their favorite food is the life energy of living creatures.

To propel itself through the water it sucks up a butch of seawater and shooters it out its head at high speed. Sort of like Sharpedo

Best Comment From Last Week

So... Haunter is just Meningitis B? This begs the question of if poison Pokemon are chemical warfare, and is there a Geneva Convention style entity in this universe? Can you be vaccinated against certain Pokemon? -ElectricPaperMajig

I assume someone with more Pokemon knowledge can elaborate on this topic, but Pokemon as weapons sounds like something that must have happened. Imagine a few armored Charizards storming a castle or an Onyx being used during a riot.