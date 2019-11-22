'Jedi Master' Should Really Be The Easiest Difficulty Setting

You know what video games have gotten all wrong? Difficulty setting names. This week on Kotaku Splitscreen, we discuss.

Advertisement

This week we take a deep dive into Jedi Fallen Order, the great new Star Wars single-player action-adventure game from Respawn. We talk about its influences, its difficulty, and whether Uncharted and Metroid can really harmonize. Then we get into Half-Life VR and the tepid launch of Google Stadia (46:35) followed by some off-topic talk (1:04:49) on The Righteous Gemstones and Musicophilia.

We also talk about difficulty settings. I mean, what’s the deal? Kirk was discussing the game-breaking bug that forced him to start Jedi Fallen Order from scratch, and then, well, here’s an excerpt:

Kirk: So anyways, I’m blasting through the whole game on easy, which is pretty fun—you can just run up and kill shit.

Maddy: They should call that mode Jedi Master, actually.

Kirk: (laughs) You’re right.

Jason: That’s a really good point.

Kirk: That’s totally true. The easiest should be Jedi Master, and the hardest should be Padawan.

Advertisement

Maddy: Yeah, you’re a fucking youngling, you don’t know what you’re doing.

Kirk: Who’s getting killed by a basic scrub aardvark enemies.

Jason: Remember the Wolfenstein thing where it was like ‘baby mode’? Really, baby should be the hardest mode of all.

Advertisement

Maddy: You’re playing as a baby!

For much more, listen to the entire episode. As always, you can subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Play to get every episode as it happens. Leave us a review if you like what you hear, and reach us at splitscreen@kotaku.com with any and all questions, requests, and suggestions.