Jedi: Fallen Order Pays Tribute To A Lucasarts Star Wars Veteran

Fallen Order is a game that, between its echoes and scanning, has a lot of incidental background fluff. Amongst all that, though, is a lovely tribute from a son (who worked on Fallen Order) to his father (who worked on a ton of classic Star Wars games back in the 90s) .



Respawn level designer Nicholas Cameron shared the message earlier today on Twitter, revealing that an echo on “an iconic snowy planet” that you travel to in the game is a tribute to his dad, Martin “Bucky” Cameron, who passed away last year.



Martin was an artist at Lucasarts who worked on loads of the company’s classics, from Monkey Island to X-Wing to Tie Fighter to Secret Weapons of the Luftwaffe. His tribute calls him the Jedi Master Mar Ti “Bucky” Kam’Ron, and it’s a wonderful way of looping Nicholas’ work on the best new Star Wars game in years to the absolute golden era of Lucasarts tie-ins.