Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Japan's Roller Coaster Screaming Ban: "Please Scream Inside Your Heart"

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japancovid-19coronaviruskotakueast
5
3
Gif: Fuji-Q Highland
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

As Japanese theme parks start to reopen, guidelines have been issued to (hopefully!) help ensure a safe experience for visitors, including visitors being asked not to scream on roller coasters.

Advertisement

According to The Wall Street Journal, a video message tells park visitors, “Please scream inside your hearts.”

Previously, Kotaku reported that haunted houses in Japan are also instituting social distancing and mask-wearing. There have also been suggestions for how people should drink in bars.

Advertisement

Fuji-Q Highland, one of Japan’s biggest theme parks, released a video showing what it’s like riding the Fujiyama roller coaster with a mask and sans screaming. The clips is called the “Magao Challenge” (真顔チャレンジ) or “Serious Look Challenge,” and is supposed to show what it’s like riding a roller coaster while following the park’s new guidelines.

When Fujiyama first debuted, it was the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world with the steepest drop.

Looks like keeping one’s mask on can be difficult!

This article was originally published on June 18, 2020. It has since been updated.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show

Burnout