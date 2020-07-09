Japan's Roller Coaster Screaming Ban: "Please Scream Inside Your Heart"

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

As Japanese theme parks start to reopen, guidelines have been issued to (hopefully!) help ensure a safe experience for visitors, including visitors being asked not to scream on roller coasters.



According to The Wall Street Journal, a video message tells park visitors, “Please scream inside your hearts.”

Previously, Kotaku reported that haunted houses in Japan are also instituting social distancing and mask-wearing. There have also been suggestions for how people should drink in bars.

Fuji-Q Highland, one of Japan’s biggest theme parks, released a video showing what it’s like riding the Fujiyama roller coaster with a mask and sans screaming. The clips is called the “Magao Challenge” (真顔チャレンジ) or “Serious Look Challenge,” and is supposed to show what it’s like riding a roller coaster while following the park’s new guidelines.

When Fujiyama first debuted, it was the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world with the steepest drop.

Looks like keeping one’s mask on can be difficult!