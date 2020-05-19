In The Age Of Covid-19, Japanese Drinking Parties Look Complicated

Screenshot : NHK

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

As the number of novel coronavirus cases drops in Japan, some people will want to go out and drink with others. Whether or not they should is another matter.

Advertisement

For the past few months, people in Japan have been participating in online drinking parties called “on-nomi,” which is short for “online drinking.” Basically, you’re drinking with folks through your webcam, which is both safe and comfortable. The folks I drink with are really nice.

As of writing, Japan has a total of 16,000 coronavirus cases, with 768 deaths. The state of emergency continues in places like Osaka, where I live, and Tokyo, where people continue to stay at home.

Advertisement

NHK recently did a report showing a small tria l run of a social-distancing party in Oita. That prefecture, with a population of over a million, has reported 60 cases and one death.

Participant s wore plastic visors and snuck sips after lowering their masks.

Screenshot : NHK

Advertisement

If you’re in Osaka or Tokyo, o n-nomi still seems safer —and, from the look of those visors, less sweaty!

I understand that these council members participated in this event to help promote safety while partying. (Also, I realize that the Japanese food and drink industry is taking quite a hit—as it no doubt is everywhere.)

Advertisement

Screenshot : NHK

Drinking alcohol does lower your immunity, so that is certainly something else to keep in mind, among other factors that could put you and others at risk.