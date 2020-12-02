Japan's Newest Life-Sized Gundam Officially Unveiled

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

The time has come. The wait is over. Japan’s latest one-to-one Gundam is finally finished.



As previously reported, this latest giant Gundam has gone up near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbor in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory Yokohama. What makes this particular 59-foot Gundam interesting is the degree to which it moves—a total of 24 articulating joints.

Check it out in motion below.

There is also an observation deck as well as a real-time cockpit experience area.

YouTubers Japan Pro checked out the giant Gundam during this week’s preview and interviewed the project’s creative director, who was also in charge of the first giant Gundam that was erected in 2009.

Gundam Factory opens on December 19. It was originally scheduled for this October, but this was delayed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.

