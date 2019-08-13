Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This is Enako. As Kotaku previously reported, she’s making some serious cash as a cosplayer. She’s also drawing massive crowds.



Enako appears on mainstream Japanese television (here and here, for example) as well as in-game advertisements (below). She is making a name for herself as Japan’s most well-known cosplayer.

Advertisement

During this and last year’s Comiket, she participated in a photoshoot for fans. However, since she’s so popular, Enako held a big photo scrum, encircling herself with photographers.



This year, that meant photos like this were possible if you zoomed in.

Advertisement

While last year, you could take pics like this with a zoom.

Advertisement

But if you zoomed out...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement