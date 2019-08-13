This is Enako. As Kotaku previously reported, she’s making some serious cash as a cosplayer. She’s also drawing massive crowds.
Enako appears on mainstream Japanese television (here and here, for example) as well as in-game advertisements (below). She is making a name for herself as Japan’s most well-known cosplayer.
During this and last year’s Comiket, she participated in a photoshoot for fans. However, since she’s so popular, Enako held a big photo scrum, encircling herself with photographers.
This year, that meant photos like this were possible if you zoomed in.
While last year, you could take pics like this with a zoom.
But if you zoomed out...
This article was originally published on August 15, 2018. It has since been updated.