This is Enako. As Kotaku previously reported, she’s making some serious cash as a cosplayer. She’s also drawing massive crowds.



Enako appears on mainstream Japanese television (here and here, for example) as well as in-game advertisements (below). She is making a name for herself as Japan’s most well-known cosplayer.

During this year’s Comiket, she participated in a photoshoot for fans. However, since she’s so popular, Enako held a big photo scrum, encircling herself with photographers.



That meant photos like this were possible if you zoomed in.

But if you zoomed out...

