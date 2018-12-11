Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: FNN.jpプライムオンライン

Japanese convenience store chain Lawson makes some truly yummy chicken nuggets it calls “Kara-age Kun.” Now store staff has a helper to make the fried food. Meet Kara-age Kun Robot.



Currently in trials in Tokyo, the robot has turned the Kara-age Kun cooking from six minutes to one.

According to IT Media, the robot can cook up the three different Kara-age Kun flavors: Regular, Red (spicy), and Cheese.

Advertisement

This isn’t a vending machine, as it’s still necessary to buy the Kara-age Kun container at the register and scan its barcode.