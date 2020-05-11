Japan's Longest-Running Anime Broadcasts Reruns For The First Time in 45 Years

Image : Fuji TV

Since 1969, Sazae-san has been airing continuously, making it not only the longest-running anime in Japan, but in the entire world. The show is one of the few anime that everyone in the country knows, and it’ s enjoyed by young and old alike. But because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, production is stopping for the time being.



The beloved show follows the adventures of a multi-generational family that lives together under the same roof .

As Reuters reports, reruns will begin airing next week. A spokesperson tells Sports Hochi that this is the first time that Sazae-san repeats have been broadcasted in 45 years: reruns aired from February 2 to March 2, 1975, in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis.

Recording new episodes seems especially difficult for the program. Many of the actors are older and might not have the necessary equipment or environment at home to voice the show.

Each episode of Sazae-san is typically connected to the time of year and holidays, with the characters celebrating the seasons. The show always ends with Sazae-san playing paper-rock-scissors with the viewers, so if you remember the episodes, this might be your chance to win!