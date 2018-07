Nintendo is bringing three new 2DS XL designs to Japan over the next month, with Mario Kart, Animal Crossing and Minecraft handhelds due to be released.



First up, Animal Crossing, which is out on July 19 (this one is also headed to Europe and Australia):

Also out on July 19 is this Mario Kart design, which is a variation on the black & blue model released in the West last year:

Then on August 2 comes the Minecraft 2DS XL:

More embossed designs, please!