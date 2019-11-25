Japan's First Nintendo Store Opened Last Friday, But Lines Are Still Hours Long

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Nintendo Tokyo opened on Friday. Lots of people came to the first day, and you’d think that by today, the crowds would have subsided. Nope!



Twenty minutes after opening today, the wait reached 4 hours. Within 45 minutes, it was over 6 hours. Even this afternoon, at 3:15 PM, the wait was around 2 hours.

Advertisement

Just look at these line photos. I mean, today is Monday—a workday!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wait time is 120 minutes.

Advertisement

The sign here reads that the wait is 120 minutes.

Advertisement

Here, it reads 150 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hopefully tomorrow, the wait won’t be so long.