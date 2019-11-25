Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Japan's First Nintendo Store Opened Last Friday, But Lines Are Still Hours Long

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: N_Officialstore
Nintendo Tokyo opened on Friday. Lots of people came to the first day, and you’d think that by today, the crowds would have subsided. Nope!

Twenty minutes after opening today, the wait reached 4 hours. Within 45 minutes, it was over 6 hours. Even this afternoon, at 3:15 PM, the wait was around 2 hours.

Just look at these line photos. I mean, today is Monday—a workday!

The wait time is 120 minutes.

The sign here reads that the wait is 120 minutes.

Here, it reads 150 minutes.

Hopefully tomorrow, the wait won’t be so long.

