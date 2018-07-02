This summer if you are thinking about which theme park in Japan to visit, Hirakata Park in Osaka might be good, especially if you’re going alone and have no friends.



According to My Game News Flash, Hirakata Park has a new service that’s for “SNS glory.”

Called “shunkan furenzu” (瞬間フレンズ) or “momentary friends,” these fake buddies are available for at Hirakata Park’s water park area for selfies.

This service is tongue in cheek as evident by the hashtag #僕たちみんな面識ありません or “We’re not all acquaintances.”

Hirakata Park, Japan’s oldest theme park, previously offered a service that allowed visitors to beat up fake bad guys to impress their date.