Tekken player Kazuaki “BKC” Tsukagoshi passed away over the weekend, according to a recent announcement from the Namco Sugamo game center. A eulogy on community hub Avoiding the Puddle describes BKC as a pillar of Japan’s competitive Tekken scene. He was just 30 years old.
