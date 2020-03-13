Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Japanese Porn Company Makes 200 Movies Available For Free Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:culture smash
culture smashkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Japanese Porn Company Makes 200 Movies Available For Free Due To Coronavirus Covid-19
Photo: Richard, enjoy my life! (CC BY-SA 2.0 - Trimmed), Creative Commons
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Because of coronavirus covid-19 concerns, “social distancing” has become the word of the day. Folks are at home. They might need something to do. Well, thanks to one Japanese adult video maker, they can watch adult videos for free.

As reported on Livedoor News, Japanese porn maker Soft on Demand has made around 200 videos available for free viewing on its website. The company is saying, this free campaign is “support for those at home on alert.” 

People still need to register on the SOD site, but once they do, they can pass the time as they wait out coronavirus covid-19 concerns this month by watching online porn for free. 

Couldn’t they already do that? Maybe! Really, though, it’s the thought that counts. 

Illustration for article titled Japanese Porn Company Makes 200 Movies Available For Free Due To Coronavirus Covid-19
Screenshot: SOD

But as of writing, many Twitter users are reporting that the Soft on Demand website has crashed and cannot be opened.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

