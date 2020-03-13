Japanese Porn Company Makes 200 Movies Available For Free Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Because of coronavirus covid-19 concerns, “s ocial distancing” has become the word of the day. Folks are at home. They might need something to do. Well, thanks to one Japanese adult video maker, they can watch adult videos for free.



As reported on Livedoor News, Japanese porn maker Soft on Demand has made around 200 videos available for free viewing on its website. The company is saying, this free campaign is “support for those at home on alert .”

People still need to register on the SOD site, but once they do, they can pass the time as they wait out coronavirus covid-19 concerns this month by watching online porn for free.

C ouldn’t they already do that? Maybe! Really, though, i t’s the thought that counts.

But as of writing, many Twitter users are reporting that the Soft on Demand website has crashed and cannot be opened.

