A 27 year-old man has been arrested in Tokushima having been found with 50 MDMA/ecstacy tablets in his possession, most of them shaped like Wario.



As Asahi report, it’s the third time this year the man, Satoshi Kishimoto, has been caught with narcotics, the other two being for dried cannabis and LSD.

Kobe Customs told Asahi that the design has been “increasing” in numbers; it only takes a casual Google search to see what they mean.

I can’t be the only person looking at this and now wanting a Wario breakfast cereal.