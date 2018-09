Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

TV Asahi, one of Japan’s largest television networks, has a sporadic program called Rettou Keisatsu Sousamou: The Tsuiseki (Archipelago Police Investigation: The Pursuit). The show’s recent CG recreations of actual crimes are excellent.



Granted, these are not violent crimes, but the way they are recreated is pretty great. Don’t believe me? Have a look!

GIF: 2ch

Via 2ch, here is more brought to life, with more silly CG.

GIF: 2ch

GIF: 2ch

