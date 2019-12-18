Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:playstation
993
3
1

Japanese clothing chain GU, which is owned by Uniqlo’s parent company, is doing a collaboration with PlayStation for branded shirts, sweats, and hoodies. More here. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts