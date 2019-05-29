A few years back, Japanese artists began posting photos of their workspace on Twitter. They have not stopped. Thank goodness for that!



Professional and amateur artists alike continue uploading photos of their workstations under the tag #絵描きさんの作業環境が見たい (“I want to see artists’ work environments”).

The photos show a side array of desks and work environments, providing an interesting look at how different people create.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement