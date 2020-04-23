Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Japanese actress Kumiko Okae has passed away due to pneumonia induced by coronavirus covid-19. Okae acted in TV dramas and voiced Haru’s mother in the Studio Ghibli anime The Cat Returns. She was 63. 

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

