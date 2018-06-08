Japan loves Pokémon, and it loves vending machines. It was only a matter of time before they merged.
Behold, the Pokémon Stand. These vending machines sell Pokémon Center merchandise and are located at Narita Airport, Aqua City Odaiba, Ebina service area in Kanagawa and Ashigara service area in Shizuoka.
As you can see in these images from Inside, the vending machines support Japanese, Korean, Chinese and English.
Advertisement
Here are photos of machines out in the wild!
Advertisement
And a clip of one in action.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.