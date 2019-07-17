Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

When you think of Japan, you probably think of Gundam. Maybe you think of vending machines. Now both have been joined into one single entity. Behold, the Gundam-shaped vending machine.



As Waseda’s Jeffrey Hall points out, the vending machine has been rolled out at Aichi Prefecture’s Lagunasia water park.

The machine has also been spotted at over locations, including Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills.

It was unveiled earlier this spring.

While it only sells coffee, at least that coffee is Gundam themed.