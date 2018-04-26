A real Transformer. Like, as in a robot that turns into a car you can drive. Thank you, Japan!
Called the J-deite Ride, this 4-meter tall transforming vehicle is the closest the world has seen to an actual Transformer. In “humanoid mode,” J-deite Ride is able to walk, while in “vehicle mode,” it’s apparently a steerable car.
Kotaku first covered this project—a collaboration between Brave Robotics, Takara Tomy and Asratec—back in 2014. The goal is to create a 5-meter tall version by 2020. My goal is to drive this thing.
