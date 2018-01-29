After six years, Japan’s Sakakibara Machinery Works Co. has unveiled its newest giant mecha.
Back in 2005, the company had a mecha rolled out the Landwalker, which could be piloted and fired tennis balls. It followed that up with a $20,000 mecha for kids. Now, Sakakibara has introduced its latest creation: LW-Mononofu.
It’s 27.8 feet high and weighs 16,314 pounds.
According to Yahoo! Japan, the company spent six years developing this project.
The LW-Mononofu is aimed at those who grew up watching Mobile Suit Gundam and is available to rent for events or to save the universe.
