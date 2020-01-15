Japan Has A New Evangelion Themed Train

Screenshot : Official Site

This isn’t the first Neon Genesis Evangelion train. It probably won’t be the last, either.



Back in 2015, there was an Evangelion bullet train that ran between Osaka and Fukuoka. There was also this Asuka-themed Fuji Railway train.

Starting this month, an Evangelion wrapped train is running from Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture to Meitetsu Gifu Station in Gifu. Like the bullet train, this latest one is designed after Evangelion Unit-01.

This latest Eva train ends service on March 9. The Chubu Centrair International Airport also has a golden Evangelion statue as does Nagoya as part of the promotions for the upcoming Evangelion:3.0+1.0.