Image: Animate, Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop is coming back! In cafe form, that is. This May, Cowboy Bebop cafes will open for a limited time in Tokyo and Osaka.



The original Cowboy Bebop manga ran from 1997 to 1998, and the anime was broadcasted in 1998. It’s great.

According to Anime Anime, the Cowboy Bebop Cafe will open May 15 at the Animate Cafes in Tokyo’s Akihabara and Osaka’s Nipponbashi. The cafe will run until June 10.

There are no photos yet of what themed food and drink will be served as well as what limited edition items will be for sale.