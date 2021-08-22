I think we all have had at least one game in our life that consumes your every waking hour. A game that you stay up late playing, then wake up early and play some more. For James McAvoy in 2006 that game was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Things got so bad that the actor had to burn the disc to free himself from Bethesda’s open-world RPG.

James McAvoy is probably best known for his role as young Professor Xavier in the X-Men films. His latest role is in a video game, 12 Minutes, starring alongside William Dafoe and Daisy Ridley. McAvoy sat down with Forbes to talk about 12 Minutes and his gaming past and revealed that at one point in 2006 he was so enthralled with Oblivion that it started to cause serious problems for him during the filming of Becoming Jane.

“I’m, like, having to go to bed at 10 pm, because I’m getting up at 6 am every morning,” said McAvoy. “And I’ve got tons of lines, and all that kind of stuff. And I’m just staying up until four in the morning just playing Oblivion.”

Eventually, McAvoy’s long gaming sessions during filming got so bad that he started playing the game at 8 p.m. and didn’t stop until 5:35 a.m. Only 10 minutes later a car came by to pick him up to start the next day of shooting. It was at this point that McAvoy realized he had to do something drastic. So he took the disc out of the Xbox 360, turned on his stove, and destroyed Oblivion.

“I just put the disc on it,” described McAvoy, “And just watched it sort of, like, singe and melt a little bit. And I was like, ‘Right, we’re done, we’re over, never again!’”

After that, the actor stayed away from games for a decade. But eventually, his love of soccer and his young son combined to make him give FIFA a try. He quickly became a big fan. Since then he and his friends have started playing Warzone during the pandemic as a way to stay connected and have fun even while separated by lockdowns and quarantines.

“ We now talk every two or three nights, playing Warzone and we talk about life, love, everything while getting absolutely annihilated by 12-year-old children from other countries.”

