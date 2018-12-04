Image: J-World (Facebook)
J-World Tokyo is a Jump manga theme park, featuring characters from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto and more. As of February 17, 2019, it will be no more.

According to Comic Natalie, J-World Tokyo opened back in 2013 in Ikebukuro. The indoor amusement park has been home to a variety of Jump themed attractions and food over the years.

No reason seems to have been given. Considering how big Japan’s current tourist boom is, it’s surprising to see a manga-themed attraction like this shutdown. Maybe it would’ve worked better as an outdoor, large-scale theme park?

